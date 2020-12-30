Agong: Malaysia to intensify Covid-19 vaccine development with UAE

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah met with Dr Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais at the Emirates Palace December 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― To overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysia is looking forward to intensifying efforts on vaccine development with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

In an exclusive interview with Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sultan Abdullah said UAE has demonstrated itself as a friend of Malaysia during this difficult period.

“Both countries could explore and intensify relations in the field of Covid-19 vaccine development and strengthen post-pandemic collaboration in the fields of health, education, food security, agriculture, future technology, renewable and clean energy, halal industry and tourism, just to name a few,” he was quoted as saying in WAM’s report yesterday.

Sultan Abdullah was on a five-day special visit to Abu Dhabi, UAE, where he also met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan who is also Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, Sultan Abdullah also commented on the common values between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, saying that Malaysia, as a trading nation, has placed a strong emphasis on the relation with GCC countries, especially the UAE.

He said, Malaysia’s Islamic identity for decades has been factored into the ties with GCC countries where issues of importance to the Muslim Ummah have been closely engaged.

“Malaysia also shares many similar and common values with GCC countries. With its strategic geographical location, UAE in particular, has been the main trading hub not only in this region but also in the world for decades,” said Sultan Abdullah. ― Bernama