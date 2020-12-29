Sarawak police: Member of drug smuggling syndicate nabbed near Malaysia-Indonesia border

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Fisol Salleh said the 19-year-old suspect was nabbed in Sungai Paoh, Serian, about 60km from here, during the Op Benteng at 4pm on Saturday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Dec 29 ― Police believe they have uncovered a syndicate smuggling syabu and ecstasy drugs from Sarawak to Kalimantan in Indonesia, following the arrest of an Indonesian man.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Fisol Salleh said the 19-year-old suspect was nabbed in Sungai Paoh, Serian, about 60km from here, during the Op Benteng at 4pm on Saturday.

“We suspect he is a member of a syndicate smuggling syabu and ecstasy. Syabu fetches RM50,000 per kilogramme in Sarawak but we were told it costs double over there (Kalimantan),” he told a press conference here today.

According to him, the smugglers used rat trails or illegal routes along the Malaysia-Indonesia border near Bau and Serian districts in Sarawak.

“We have obtained a court order to remand the suspect until January 2 and have also asked Bukit Aman to help identify other syndicates operating between Sarawak and Indonesia,” he added. ― Bernama