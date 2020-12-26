Political talks? I was at tahlil prayers for Tun Rahah, says Shafie of viral photo with Najib, Ahmad Zahid

Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has denied that he is engaged in political talks with two Umno leaders. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has denied that he is engaged in political talks with two Umno leaders.

He released a brief statement today to address the mounting speculation after a photo of him together with Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi went viral.

The Sabah Opposition leader said it was taken when he attended tahlil prayers for Najib’s mother Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah who died on December 18. This was followed by dinner.

According to Shafie, the ceremony was held at the Ar-Rahah Mosque, Kampung Kerinchi here yesterday.

He added that he had decided to attend because he missed Tun Rahah’s funeral as his presence was required at the State Legislative Assembly Sitting, which ran from December 18 to 23 in Kota Kinabalu.

“I was attending the tahlil prayers for Tun Rahah.

“There is nothing political about it. I personally know the family and I went to pay my respects to Tun Rahah,” he said in the statement.

Tun Rahah, who was the widow of second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak, was buried at the Heroes’ Mausoleum at Masjid Negara on December 19.