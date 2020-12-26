PLUS reports smooth traffic flow as at 11am

A spokesman for the Plus Expressways Sdn Bhd Traffic Control Centre said traffic flow on both directions of the expressways is smooth and under control. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― Traffic flow on major expressways in the country as at 11am today was reported to be smooth and under control, despite the increase in traffic volume, following the long holiday in conjunction with the Christmas celebration and New Year this week-end.

A spokesman for the Plus Expressways Sdn Bhd Traffic Control Centre said traffic flow on both directions of the expressways is smooth and under control.

“We expect traffic volume to increase tomorrow with more people returning home from their holiday to work,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority said traffic flow to the east coast states is also smooth moving.

For latest traffic information, the public can get it by contacting the toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and at the Twitter site, www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the MHA line at 1-800-88-7752 as well as on the Twitter site.