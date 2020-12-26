Kelantan floods: 33 victims yet to return home

Residents wade through flood waters in Pasir Mas, Kelantan December 20, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 26 ― The number of flood victims in Kelantan continues to drop, leaving only 33 people from six families still at a relief centre in the Pasir Mas district at 9am today, compared with 122 people from 39 families, yesterday.

Pasir Mas Social Welfare officer Azizan Aziz said all the victims, including a senior citizen woman and a baby boy, are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh, Pasir Mas.

“All the victims have yet to return home as the flood water in their village has not receded, she said when contacted by Bernama, today.

Meanwhile, based on the department’s Infobanjir report, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang and at Kuala Jambu, in Tumpat, is still above the warning level, at 8.20 metres and 2.48 metres, respectively.

The warning levels at the two locations are 8 metres and 2.15 metres, respectively. ― Bernama