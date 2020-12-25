Wisma Putra: Malaysian man dubbed ‘loneliest patient’ at Sydney hospital asks for privacy to recuperate

Khaidir has been diagnosed with dermatomyositis, a rare autoimmune disease with a 50 per cent survival rate. — Picture via GoFundMe

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Malaysian construction engineer Khaidir Abu Jalil, dubbed “the loneliest patient” in a hospital in Sydney, has assured the Malaysian Consulate that he is recovering well and is in touch with his family in Malaysia.

In a statement issued late last night, the Foreign Ministry said that they sent an officer from the consulate to St Vincent’s Public Hospital in Darlinghurst Sydney to check on Khaidir, who is suffering from a rare autoimmune disease.

“He told us that media reports on him were misleading and he is in regular contact with his family in Malaysia. He also admitted to not informing the Malaysian High Commission in Canberra or the consulate of his condition,” Wisma Putra said in a statement.

“However, he said he is thankful for the support and help given by all quarters and asked that he is given space to recuperate for the time being, without media intrusion,” it said.

Khaidir is said to be recovering well and will be discharged from hospital in the near future.

The ministry urged all overseas citizens to contact their nearest Malaysian representatives should there be any emergencies or matters requiring consular help.

Khaidir first made headlines in Malaysia when Australian newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald reported that he has spent at least six months in hospital without a single visitor.

It added that Khaidir’s family reportedly do not own a phone or have internet connection and he does not know anyone in Australia.

He is said to have fallen ill in February but arrived at the hospital only in July and without a diagnosis. He was later determined to have a rare autoimmune disease with a 50 per cent survival rate.

The paper also reported that he would be admitted to a homeless shelter when discharged and was facing visa issues.

Khaidir used to work in Melbourne, lost his job and became homeless after his apartment lease ended.