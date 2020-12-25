Kelantan flood victims drop to 122 at three relief centres

A motorcyclist rides through flood waters in Kampung Chenulang, Kuala Krai December 18, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 25 —The flood situation in Kelantan is improving with only 122 victims from 39 families still at three flood relief centres, compared to 307 people from 123 families yesterday.

Based on the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana application, the three relief centres still in operation are in Pasir Mas, with the highest number of evacuees at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh, comprising 44 victims, followed by SK Bakong (43) and SK Kedai Tanjong (35).

Meanwhile, Rantau Panjang Fire and Rescue Station chief Imran Ismail said the water in Sungai Golok at the assessment point in Rantau Panjang is still above the warning level at 8.42 metres (warning level is 8 metres), but it is receding.

He attributed the situation to the fine weather, with no heavy rain, for the past two days. — Bernama