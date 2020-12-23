TNB to offer electricity rebate for all users from Jan-June 2021

K The Tenaga Nasional Berhad logo is seen at its headquarters in Bangsar May 31, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon UALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Domestic and industrial customers will be able to enjoy an electricity rebates of two sen per kilowatt hour (kWh) from Jan 1 to June 30, 2021.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said with the rebate, 7.5 million domestic consumers would see a reduction of between 3.6 per cent and 9.2 per cent in their electricity bills, while commercial users would experience between four per cent and 5.2 per cent reduction in their bills.

Meanwhile, industrial users will see a reduction of between 4.6 per cent and 6.1 per cent, he said.

Shamsul Anuar said the government had agreed to maintain Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) average base tariff at 39.45 sen/kWh for 2021.

“The first rebate given since July 2018 will be enjoyed by all TNB electricity users, domestic and non-domestic.

“This measure is taken following the government’s decision to extend TNB's Second Regulatory Period under the Incentive Based Regulation (IBR) mechanism until Dec 31, 2021,” he said at the announcement of the new electricity tariff rate for 2021 here, today.

He said the government had also agreed to pass the fuel cost savings to all TNB users following the drop in coal and gas prices in the second half of the year in line with the implementation of the Imbalance Cost Pass Through (ICPT) mechanism for the period from Jan 1 to June 30, 2021.

“The government hopes that this rebate offer can help alleviate the cost of living of the people and reduce the cost to run businesses that are affected by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added. — Bernama