KTM: ETS, Intercity train tickets for Chinese New Year go on sale tomorrow

KTMB’s ETS Train is seen at KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2018. Tickets for KTM Intercity trains and the Electric Train Service (ETS) for journeys between January 1 to March 31, next year will be on sale beginning 10am tomorrow. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 —Tickets for KTM Intercity trains and the Electric Train Service (ETS) for journeys between January 1 to March 31, next year will be on sale beginning 10am tomorrow.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) in a statement today said the opening of ticket sales was to enable the passengers to make early travel plans, especially for those celebrating Chinese New Year, to return to their hometowns and to plan for the holidays.

“The ETS train service would offer 24 trips daily while KTM Intercity still maintains the 18 daily trips. KTMB also offers two additional services for the ETS Business Class train for the KL Sentral-Butterworth round trip using the new schedule.

“The public are advised to get tickets in advance to enjoy lower fares and double savings,” the statement read.

KTMB said the people can purchase their tickets through KTMB Mobile (KITS) mobile application or via its official website.

More information on train service schedules can be found at www.ktmb.com.my or call KTMB call centre at 03-22671200. — Bernama