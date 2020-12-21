Johor rep urges restraint in Illi Najwa case, says state religious authorities should be given space to conduct probe

Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh Pawar recently tied the knot with long-time Malaysian girlfriend Illi Najwa Saddique in Mithapur near Jalandhar. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Dec 21 — The Johor government, through the state’s Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ), will conduct a detailed investigation into Malaysian Illi Najwa Saddique’s recent marriage to Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh Pawar, which has been the subject of some controversy.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said evidence, including those concerning the allegation that the marriage had already been held, was being compiled by JAINJ.

He said the department will be investigating the issue of Illi Najwa’s marriage in full, including confirmation from Wisma Putra.

“All investigations are done carefully and meticulously as it involves (Islamic) faith, let alone other religions.

“After all the reports have been compiled, the department will then brief Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar,” said Tosrin during a press conference after a zakat presentation ceremony at the Johor Iskandar Islamic Centre here today.

He was responding to the recent uproar surrounding the wedding ceremony between Illi Najwa and Manpreet in Jalandhar, Punjab, after a six-year-long engagement.

Video and pictures of the ceremony went viral after it apparently showed the couple participating in Sikh customary practices.

Tosrin said JAINJ has not initiated any contact with Illi Najwa’s family for an explanation.

“We will call them in the near future when the time comes,” he replied when asked to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Tosrin called on all Muslims to be patient and to avoid interpreting the issue in a negative light.

He urged all quarters to allow JAINJ to complete its investigations before drawing any conclusions.

Earlier today, Sultan Ibrahim advised all parties to avoid making assumptions and refrain from any premature actions in reaction to the religious status of Illi Najwa.

He said she has been subjected to trial by social media, despite having never said that she intends to leave Islam.

Yesterday, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary was reported as saying that the government will ask Illi Najwa to come forward and explain her religious status as soon as she returns home from India.