Johor MB: Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centres to be expanded to other districts

JOHOR BARU, Dec 21 — The Johor government will build a Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre (TMIYC) in each district, starting in Muar next year specifically for the community, economic and social development of youths.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the TMIYC will be built according to the suitability and the type of sports inclination in a district to ensure its existence can be fully utilised.

“The youth centre was developed with the aim of being a platform for the young community to carry out recreational and leisure activities in a relaxed manner.

“TMIYC was also created to produce Johor youths who are principled, responsible and capable in various aspects of life as well as honing their leadership talents,” said Hasni in his speech during the opening ceremony of TMIYC Johor Baru at Hutan Bandar here today.

The ceremony was officiated by Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Also present was his wife Che ‘Puan Khaleeda Bustamam, Johor State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani, Johor State Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Johor Baru Mayor Datuk Adib Azhari Daud.

Hasni said the establishment of TMIYC Johor Baru is a benchmark for the level of commitment and seriousness of the state government in formulating and implementing youth empowerment policies.

He said the Johor government is always committed in efforts to design and implement various programmes to empower the young, especially the youth in the state.

“The state government in the Johor Budget 2021 has allocated RM57.3 million to implement various initiatives related to the needs of young people in Johor,” said Hasni.

In another development, Hasni said the state government will create a Johor youth database with an allocation of RM500,000 through the Johor Digital agenda.

“This database will provide comprehensive information related to the youth to state policymakers in formulating more effective initiatives in the future,” he said.

TMIYC Johor Baru houses 11 components or facilities including a Pump Track, Canopy Walk, Youth Centre, Mountain Bike Trail, Chill Pods, Rock Yard, Parkour Park, Kiddo Ground and Skatepro venues.