Energy minister says no electricity cuts for domestic users with less than six months’ arrears

The initiative with the cooperation and agreement of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) will involve a total of 6.94 million domestic users in the peninsula and 500,000 domestic users in Sabah who are eligible to enjoy this benefit. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 21 — There will be no electricity supply cut for domestic users in the peninsula and Sabah who have less than six months arrears from January 1 to March 31 next year, said Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

This category of consumers will be given the facility to schedule payment instalments for six months from January 1 to June 30, he told reporters after attending the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

The initiative with the cooperation and agreement of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) will involve a total of 6.94 million domestic users in the peninsula and 500,000 domestic users in Sabah who are eligible to enjoy this benefit.

Shamsul Anuar said consumers who have arrears for more than six months could still consult TNB and SESB to make payments in instalments to avoid power cut.

“We understand the impact on TNB but we also understand the plight of the people. We take a win-win situation to safeguard TNB’s interest and needs of the people,” he added. — Bernama