Eight new Covid-19 clusters emerge in Klang Valley, Labuan and Penang, says Dr Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Health Ministry has detected eight new clusters in the Klang Valley as well as in Labuan and Penang.

He said the Pekapuri cluster was detected in Gombak during a targeted workplace screening today while the Tower cluster was spreading across both Gombak and Sepang.

Another workplace cluster dubbed Tapak Bina Pelangi had formed in Kepong.

The other three clusters were the Delima cluster in Titiwangsa; the Baru Besar cluster in Klang; and the Wawasan cluster in Petaling.

In Labuan, the new cluster is dubbed J Bandar.

In Penang, a cluster named May Indah was found spreading across various districts.

