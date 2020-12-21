Dr Noor Hisham says Klang Valley Covid-19 spread under control, CMCO and TEMCO way to go

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Covid-19 situation in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya is under control despite the daily high infection rates, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah assured residents in the central region today.

He said the current high cases were well within the Health Ministry’s expectations after the third wave broke out in Sabah back in September.

He was responding to Malaysian Public Health Physicians Association president Datuk Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar who suggested that the Klang Valley could turn into the next Sabah if the daily new cases maintained its current trajectory.

The Health director-general added that the ministry is able to deal with the cases in the Klang Valley after having managed the outbreaks in Penang and Kedah previously.

Dr Noor Hisham also said the best method to stop the contagion were to continue the current targeted approaches of identifying the infected areas and contain it there through the conditional movement control orders (CMCO) and targeted enhanced movement control orders (TEMCO).

MORE TO COME