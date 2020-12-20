Education Ministry closely monitoring Malaysian schools with dilapidated buildings, says senior minister

Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

JITRA, Dec 20 — The Education Ministry has been closely monitoring schools with dilapidated buildings to ensure that no issues will be ‘overlooked’ by the ministry.

Senior Minister (Education) Radzi Jidin said that following that, they often went down to the field and saw for themselves what urgently needed to be provided in the schools for the comfort of the school community, especially students.

Although it is on the list (dilapidated school buildings), sometimes there is an urgent need to prioritise and this is something that needs to be constantly scrutinised from time to time.

“School buildings (structure) are not static, sometimes for example, flooding can damage buildings,” he told reporters after presenting school supplies to selected students at the Bukit Kayu Hitam state assemblyman’s service centre in Napoh, near here today.

According to him, among the states that have the most poor school buildings are Sabah and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Radzi said the ministry will always look at what kind of approaches or methods can be implemented, to ensure that all students get a better quality of education.

“We have an education system that still has room to be strengthened and there are opportunities that need to be taken, to ensure that children can learn and be educated in a great and world-class education system,” he said. — Bernama