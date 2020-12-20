After Putrajaya drive-through ceremony, politicians throng Tengku Adnan’s son’s Javanese-themed wedding dinner

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor greets Datuk Seri Azmin Ali at his son’s wedding reception December 20, 2020. — Screenshot from https://hafizoceane.com/live/

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — After a very public akad nikah ceremony this afternoon, politicians were the next to congratulate Putrajaya MP Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s son in his glitzy wedding dinner held in the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

The ceremony which was aired live started around 8.40pm when the Umno veteran’s son Tengku Muhammed Hafiz Adnan and his bride Oceane Cyril Alagia entered the cavernous reception hall, escorted by ushers dressed as traditional Javanese warriors, accompanied by nasyid songs.

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor’s son Muhammad Hafiz (centre) and wife Oceane Cyril Alogia (left) pose with Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at their wedding reception December 20, 2020. — Screenshot from https://hafizoceane.com/live/

Ten minutes after the newly-weds took their seats atop the heavily gilded dais, the emcees announced a photography session with prominent politicians and their respective spouses.

After these dignitaries—the guests of honour—had their photos taken, the parents of both bride and groom had their turn.

The hall, decked with Javanese-inspired decorations, had more than 100 tables.

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor’s son Muhammad Hafiz and wife Oceane Cyril Alogia pose for a picture with Tan Sri Annuar Musa and his wife at their wedding reception December 20, 2020. — Screenshot from https://hafizoceane.com/live/

Among the prominent Umno figures physically present were its president and Bagan Datuk MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, his deputy Datuk Mohamad Hasan, secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, information chief Shahril Hamdan, and Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Other Umno members present were Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, and former finance minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani and Tan Sri Annuar Musa who is also Barisan Nasional secretary-general.

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor’s son Muhammad Hafiz and wife Oceane Cyril Alogia pose for a picture with Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and his wife at their wedding reception December 20, 2020. — Screenshot from https://hafizoceane.com/live/

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdi Wan Ismail, and his newly appointed Perak counterpart Datuk Saarani Mohamad were also present, along with de facto Law Minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan from PAS.

Also seen welcomed personally by Tengku Adnan into the banquet hall was MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin who is also home minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who is also senior economic affairs minister, and Beluran MP Datuk Ronald Kiandee.

A livestream of the wedding was made available online streamed on Youtube.

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor’s son Muhammad Hafiz and wife Oceane Cyril Alogia pose for a picture with Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and his wife at their wedding reception December 20, 2020. — Screenshot from https://hafizoceane.com/live/

Earlier today, about 10,000 people attended the “drive-through” wedding reception of Tengku Hafiz and Oceane at Dataran Putrajaya here, where a special stage was set up in front of the Palace of Justice, and was also streamed on Youtube

Newly-weds Tengku Muhammed Hafiz Adnan and Oceane Cyril Alagia enter the banquet hall as masked men in traditional Javanese garb stand guard.

The newly-weds upon the completion of the akad nikah, then came down to the streets to wave to the guests, who passed-by in their vehicles before taking their food pack at a special tent before leaving.