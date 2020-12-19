Tun Rahah’s remains arrive at Ar-Rahah Mosque in Kampung Kerinchi

The remains of Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah arrived at the Ar-Rahah Mosque, Kampung Kerinchi at 7.50am this morning, December 19, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― The hearse bringing the remains of Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah arrived at the Ar-Rahah Mosque, Kampung Kerinchi here at 7.50am this morning.

The remains will be bathed and wrapped in shroud at the mosque before the public is allowed to pay their last respects from 9am to 1pm today.

In accordance with the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO), the standard operating procedures (SOP) set is being adhered to at the mosque.

Also seen at the mosque was Tun Rahah’s son, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

After the final respects, the remains will be brought to the National Mosque for the state funeral ceremony and later laid to rest at the Heroes’ Mausoleum.

Tun Rahah, 87, had been admitted to the Prince Court Medical Centre for treatment, before she breathed her last yesterday evening. ― Bernama