Tun Abdullah, wife convey condolences to Tun Rahah’s family

Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi prayed that her soul will be blessed and placed among the pious. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― Former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and wife Tun Jeanne Abdullah have expressed their condolences to Datuk Seri Najib Razak over the passing of his mother Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah, this evening.

Abdullah, who was the country’s fifth prime minister, in a statement last night prayed that her soul will be blessed and placed among the pious.

Rahah died at the Prince Court Medical Centre here where she was admitted for treatment. She was 87.

Rahah married the second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein on September 4, 1952 and they were blessed with five sons, Najib, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazir, Datuk Ahmad Johari, Datuk Mohamed Nizam and Datuk Mohamed Nazim. ― Bernama