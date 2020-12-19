Number of flood evacuees surges in Terengganu, Kelantan

Flood victims make their way to the nearest relief centre as water levels rise in Kemaman December 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― The number of flood evacuees in the east coast of the Peninsula has continued to increase and more relief centres have been opened in several of the flood-hit areas.

In Terengganu, the number of victims as at 7am today rose sharply to 4,094 people from 996 families as compared to 972 people from 246 families at 4.30pm yesterday.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief, Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said following the surge in number of victims, there are now 33 relief shelters as compared to 10, yesterday evening.

“Kemaman district is the worst affected as the number of victims rose to 3,698 from 867 families compared to 824 from 199 families previously. The number of relief shelters has increased to 25 from seven yesterday.

“The situation had worsened following continuous rain along with the rising tide and the dense soil condition has also impeded smooth flow of river water into the sea,” he said when contacted.

In Dungun, the number of evacuees at four relief centres increased to 182 people from 57 families. Yesterday evening there were 148 people from 47 families.

Two newly flood-hit districts are Hulu Terengganu with 212 (71 families) sheltered at three centres and Setiu (two families at one centre).

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage, through its portal reported that nine rivers in five districts have exceeded the danger level as of 7.30am today, with the level at Sungai Tebak at the Tebak Bridge, Kemaman reaching 19.55metres (m) which is above the 18.5 m danger level; Sungai Tumpat in Kampung Baru Kemasik at 3.25m (danger level 2.2m); and Sungai Kemaman in Air Putih at 14.39m (danger level 14m).

Three rivers in Hulu Terengganu have also surpassed the danger level, namely the Telemong River in Kuala Ping at 20.67m (danger level 19.7m); Sungai Berang in Kampung Menerong at 25.01m (danger level 24.5m); and Sungai Peneh in Felda Mengkawang at 37.81m (danger level 37.5m).

Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap, Setiu recorded 21.08m (danger level 21m); Sungai Dungun in Pasir Raja at 38.12m (danger level 37.50m); and Sungai Besut at Keruak Bridge at 35.04m (danger level 35m).

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees at 20 relief centres increased to 531 people from 138 families as of 8am today compared to 456 recorded last night.

According to the state Welfare Department's online flood portal, of the three affected districts, Kuala Krai still has the most number of victims with 246 victims from 61 families at nine shelters; Tanah Merah has 131 victims from 37 families at seven centres while 154 people from 40 families are in four shelters in the Pasir Mas district.

Meanwhile, according to publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my river water levels in three districts have surpassed the danger level as of 8am today.

Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas recorded a reading of 10.25m above the danger level of nine metres; while Sungai Golok in Jenob, Tanah Merah recorded 23.84 m (danger level 23.50m); and Sungai Galas in Limau Kasturi, Gua Musang recorded 59.40 m (danger 59.00 m).

In addition water levels at Sungai Kelantan in Kusial, Tanah Merah recorded 15.5m (warning level 14m) and is still rising, while Sungai Nal in Kuala Krai recorded 24.37m ( warning level 24m).

Meanwhile three rivers recorded above the alert level with a rising trend, namely Sungai Pergau in Air Bol, Jeli recorded 71.45m (alert level 71.3 m); Sungai Kusial Baru, Tanah Merah recorded14.81m (alert level 12.5m); and Sungai Kelantan at the Customs Jetty, Kota Bharu at 3.03m (alert level 3m). ― Bernama