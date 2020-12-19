Marine police to help guard Malaysian-Thai border areas, says Kelantan police chief

The rising Sungai Golok levels make it easier for smugglers to sneak boats across.— Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, Dec 19 — Marine police will be deployed along Sungai Golok, as it is feared that the rising water level of the river might make it easier for smugglers to carry out their activities, said Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat.

He said the water level had surpassed the danger mark last night and some unscrupulous people might take advantage of the situation to conduct illegal cross-border activities.

The marine police would be complementing the General Operations Force (GOF) who were constantly monitoring the flooded border areas, he said.

“We fear that some parties might carry out smuggling, including of firearms and drugs, during the monsoon season. With the assistance of the marine police, the border areas will be more secure.

“Some might have thought that there would be a drop in smuggling during the monsoon season but actually certain people could be trying to exploit the situation,” he told reporters after inspecting the MCA illegal base in Rantau Panjang, near here, today.

Shafien said the Op Benteng, which was mounted to check illegal entry, showed that the MCA illegal base was among areas actively used for smuggling of goods.

“Furthermore, with the rising level of Sungai Golok, smugglers can now easily bring their boats closer to certain (landing) areas,” he said.

He said the various enforcement agencies would continue to keep a close watch on the Malaysia-Thailand border areas although many routes were now impassable to vehicles. — Bernama