Wearing face shields without masks on? You can get fined for that, says Ismail Sabri

People wearing face masks queue at a bus stop in Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Those who opt to only don face shields sans face masks can be fined by authorities, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

During a press conference today, the senior minister (Security Cluster) was asked if those who opt to only don face shields will be slapped with a fine, highlighting the Health Ministry’s (MoH) guidelines which state that face shield wearers must still masks on.

“If it has already been gazetted that each individual must wear face masks in public areas, especially in crowded areas as I have mentioned, they have to wear face masks.

“I believe that until now, the MoH has not allowed face shields to replace face masks except, and our exception is for children and school students, while adults must wear face masks.

“We have seen some wearing face shields and also face masks underneath it, as face masks are still mandatory. So if that is the situation then authorities can take action against those who only wear face shields without face masks,” he said.