Tun Rahah’s death a great loss to Johor, says Sultan Ibrahim

Najib is seen having a chat with his mother the late Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Rozilan Salleh

JOHOR BARU, Dec 18 — The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has described the death of Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah, who was an important witness of the country’s modern development as a huge loss to the state.

“My family and I wish to express our deepest condolences to Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Tun Razak and his family on the passing of his mother, the late Tun Rahah.

“Johor has lost a gem who was the important witness to the country's modern development history. May her soul be blessed and placed among the pious,” he told the Royal Press Office (RPO) today.

Sultan Ibrahim’s statement was uploaded by the RPO through the Ruler’s official Facebook page.

Tun Rahah, the widow of second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, died today at the Prince Court Medical Centre, Kuala Lumpur where she had been admitted for treatment. She was 87.

She was born on June 11, 1933 in Muar, Johor, and was an important figure behind the two former number one leaders of the country, namely her husband and son Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Tun Razak who is the sixth Prime Minister.

Tun Rahah was the youngest daughter of politician the late Tan Sri Mohamed Noah Omar. — Bernama