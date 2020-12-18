RON95, RON97 petrol up five sen, diesel up three sen

A man refuels his motorcycle at a Petronas petrol station in Ipoh November 2, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will go up by five sen a litre, while diesel will go up three sen a litre for the week of Dec 19 to 25 from midnight tonight.

According to a Finance Ministry statement today, based on the weekly fuel pricing using the Automated Pricing Mechanism (APM), the new price per litre of RON95 petrol is RM1.78, RON97 petrol is RM2.08 and diesel is RM1.96.

The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people, according to the statement. — Bernama