Malaysia records 1,683 new Covid-19 cases today, zero deaths

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Health Ministry (MoH) announced 1,683 new Covid-19 cases today, with no deaths reported.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor remains the highest contributor of daily new cases with 692, followed by Sabah (260) and Kuala Lumpur (197).

“The state of Selangor reported the highest number of daily cases today at 692 cases (41.1 per cent), followed by the state of Sabah 260 cases (15.4 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur at 197 cases (11.7 per cent),” he said in a statement this evening.

