Bung Moktar moots formation of GRS presidential council

Bung Moktar has previously said that GRS should have its own presidential council to further strengthen the coalition. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 18 — Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin will table a proposal on the formation of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) presidential council at a meeting on Jan 11 next year.

“We plan to hold a meeting on Jan 11. Yes, we will discuss it (the proposed establishment of the GRS presidential council),” he told reporters after handing over appointment letters to board members of four state government agencies here today.

GRS, which comprises Perikatan Nasional (PN), BN and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), won the 16th Sabah state election on Sept 26 to form the state government.

Previously, Bung Moktar was reported as saying that GRS should have its own presidential council to discuss in-depth any issues arising so as to further strengthen the coalition.

Party leaders in the federal PN government, at a meeting yesterday, unanimously agreed to establish a PN government presidential council to discuss government policies and strengthen cooperation between the parties in the government. — Bernama