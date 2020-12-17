Muhyiddin visits Najib’s mum Tun Rahah at Prince Court Medical Centre

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin Muhyiddin with Datuk Seri Najib Razak at Prince Court Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur, December 17, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today visited Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah, the widow of Malaysian second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, at Prince Court Medical Centre here.

Muhyiddin called on everyone to pray for the health and well-being of Rahah, who is the mother of sixth Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The prime minister, in a posting on his Facebook page, also uploaded two pictures of him together with Najib and another of Rahah’s son, former CIMB Bank chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazir Razak.

Rahah, 87, married Abduk Razak on September 4, 1952 and the couple have five sons, Najib, Mohamed Nazir, Datuk Ahmad Johari, Datuk Mohamed Nizam and Datuk Mohamed Nazim. — Bernama