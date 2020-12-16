Perak Islamic religious council introduces zakat payment using Shopee

Muslims can pay their zakat using the Shopee e-commerce platform starting Friday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Dec 16 ― The Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) has introduced zakat (tithe) payment using the Shopee e-commerce platform starting Friday to facilitate Muslm consumers.

Chief executive officer Shahrul Azam Shaari said the selection of the e-commerce platform was to keep in step with the changing times as more consumers were opting for online transactions and purchases that were easier and faster.

He said Muslim consumers could pay zakat by selecting “Deals, Top-ups & Bills” in the Shopee application and follow the simple steps provided.

“Muslim consumers can make zakat payments via Shopee whether by using ShopeePay mobile wallet, debit card, online banking. Apart from that, payment in cash can also be made at the 7-Eleven counter,” he said in a statement here today.

The collaboration with Shoppee will provide convenience to Muslim consumers in paying zakat, especially in Perak, he said, adding that the zakat collection will be distributed for the benefit of the asnaf group (deserving recipients).

He said to boost the zakat collection, a zakat campaign would be conducted on Shopee from December 22 to 31 with the offer of 200 Shopee coins to the first 1,000 selected payers every day. ― Bernama