Perak DAP says RM200,000 allocation for all state assemblymen shows political maturity

Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Dec 16 — The RM200,000 allocation to all 59 Perak assemblymen as announced in the 2021 state budget is a first major step that reflects the state’s political maturity, said Perak DAP.

Its chairman Nga Kor Ming said this was one of the few terms agreed between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the new Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad in a recent discussion.

“All the important matters agreed upon by consensus, mark a new history and show political maturity of PH together with the newly appointed Mentri Besar.

“This is the first time in the history of the country that all 59 Perak assemblymen are given RM200,000 each a year to provide the best service to our voters and for the well-being of the people,” he told a press conference at the Perak DAP office here today.

Apart from the RM200,000 allocation, Saarani also announced that the government has agreed to invite all state assemblymen to meetings involving the district action committee, district focus group committee and district disaster management committee.

In addition, Nga said following a discussion with Saarani, the state government has agreed to amend the State Legislative Assembly standing order to give recognition to the Opposition Leader position to enjoy the salary, allowances, emoluments and facilities needed to effectively play their check and balance role.

“The state government has also agreed to amend the standing order for the State Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman to be appointed by the Opposition in order to preserve harmony among the people of various races and religions.

“Provisions for Islamic and non-Muslim affairs were maintained in Perak’s 2021 Budget and if there is a need, this allocation can be increased later,” he said.

Nga also thanked the state government for maintaining the allocation for National-Type Chinese and Tamil schools, Chinese independent schools, missionary schools and others. — Bernama