Naming of ‘Ffira Mikah’ mini stadium did not follow procedure, says Kedah MB

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks to the media after chairing a meeting of the state executive council at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar May 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Dec 16 — The process of naming a mini stadium in Kuala Nerang near Padang Terap, which went viral and stirred up controversy recently, was not done in accordance to the proper procedures set by the state government.

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the matter was only discussed at local government level and not brought up at the state government executive council meeting for approval.

“The naming of all roads, parks, locations and stadiums is required to be discussed at local government level and then brought to the state exco meeting for approval,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

He was asked to comment on the naming of Stadium Mini Ffira Mikah in Kuala Nerang, alleged to be an inverted spelling of Padang Terap district officer Hakim Ariff Md Noor’s name, that went viral on social media recently.

The state government then ordered that the name of the stadium be changed to resolve the controversy.

Asked if action will be taken against the district officer, Muhammad Sanusi said the matter was left to the state government secretary to decide.

“New names have been suggested (for the stadium) at the exco meeting for approval, but I don’t think he would use the same name because I wouldn’t agree to that name if I was asked,” he said. — Bernama