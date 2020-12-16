Finance minister: Supply Bill 2021 tabled for second reading in Dewan Negara

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the amendments involves Clause 2 in the Bahasa Malaysia text and the English text of the Supply Bill 2021 from the figures RM164,151,656,800 to RM164,106,656,800. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 ― The Supply Bill 2021 was tabled for second reading in the Dewan Negara today by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz with the amendments approved in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday afternoon.

Tengku Zafrul said the amendments involves Clause 2 in the Bahasa Malaysia text and the English text of the Supply Bill 2021 from the figures RM164,151,656,800 to RM164,106,656,800.

“I would also like to inform that the Schedule to the Supply Bill 2021 is amended under the 'amount' column for ‘Maksud B.47’ by substituting the figures 1,242,464,900 with 1,197,464,900, and on its total by replacing the figures 164,151,656,800 with 164,106,656,800,” he told the Dewan Negara.

Tengku Zafrul said the amendments arise from the reduction of the amount allocated for ‘Maksud B. 47’ specified in the Schedule to the Bill.

This is to reduce RM45 million from the amount allocated under “Kepala Bekalan B. 47” under item 050100 ― Expansion of the Special Affairs Department (JASA), Ministry of Communications and Multimedia.

“In the spirit of parliamentary democracy, as well as considering the views received from people from various walks of life, several other amendments have also been agreed upon and today I will detail them once again to the honourable members in this Senate,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat yesterday passed the Supply Bill (Budget) 2021 at the third reading through a division vote after more than 15 MPs stood up in support of the Bill being passed through division.

The Opposition failed in its attempt to thwart Budget 2021 as the vote ended with 111 members of Parliament (MPs) in favour and 108 MPs against the passing of the budget. One MP was absent out of the 220 members. The 111 votes represented a simple majority. ― Bernama