Ahead of Christmas, GRS’ Sabah govt promises good ties with Christian community

(From left) Datuk Masidi Manjun, Sabah CM Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Archbishop Datuk John Wong, SCC President Bishop James Wong and Datuk Jerry Dusing at the cheque presentation ceremony December 16, 2020. — Picture by Chief Minister’s Dept

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 16 — The new Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government under chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has today assured all Sabahans that it strives to maintain a cordial relationship with all religious communities, including Christians.

Extending an allocation of RM16.9 million to the Sabah Council of Churches (SCC) ahead of Christmas, Hajiji said he is thankful to SCC for extending friendship and support to the GRS government.

“I want to assure the Sabah Council of Churches that the state government strive to maintain cordial relationship with all faiths, including the Christians. The GRS state government will uphold and protect freedom of religion, as enshrined in the Constitution.

“Respecting the beliefs of one another has always been the pillar of Sabah’s strength and unity. Despite differences in religion and race, we in Sabah have lived together in peace and harmony all this while. So, we must protect this,” he said.

To this end, he said that financial assistance to the religious association will be continued under his government.

“I can assure that the GRS State Government under my leadership will support programmes organised by the churches including Christmas celebrations,” he said, adding that they will also look into some of the issues raised by the SCC during the courtesy visit.

Earlier, he witnessed the cheque presentation by state grant committee chairman Datuk Masidi Manjun to SCC President Bishop James Wong, Archbishop Datuk John Wong, Datuk Jerry Dusing, Bishop Datuk Melter Jiki Tais and Reverend Dr Hii Kong Hock.

The presentation ceremony was held during the courtesy visit by the SCC to the chief minister at the State Administrative Centre here.