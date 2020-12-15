Politicians pay tribute to Royal Prof Ungku Aziz, says death a great loss to the nation

Royal Professor Ungku Abdul Aziz Abdul Hamid died at 98 of old age December 15, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The country has lost an irreplaceable figure following the departure of renowned academician Royal Professor Ungku Abdul Aziz Ungku Abdul Hamid, 98, today, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

“I extend my condolences to the family of the late Royal Prof Ungku Abdul Aziz. May his soul be showered with blessings and placed among the righteous. Al Fatihah,” he said via a Facebook post.

Senior Education Minister Radzi Jidin also shared a few words about the scholar through a Facebook post, saying that the latter had contributed immensely to the country, especially in the field of education.

“Indeed, the country has lost a figure who has done a lot, especially in the field of education. My condolences to all the family members of the deceased,” he said.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said no one could compare to Ungku Abdul Aziz for all his sacrifices and contributions to the country in the fields of economy and education.

“May all his services and sacrifices be rewarded by Allah in the hereafter,” he said via a Facebook post.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein also lamented the loss of the towering intellect via a Facebook post, describing it as a huge loss to the nation.

Meanwhile, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Ungku Abdul Aziz had contributed a lot to important ideas in various fields, including education, economy, and poverty eradication, besides playing an essential role in the establishment of Tabung Haji and Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa).

“I am confident that his great contribution to the nation will be remembered by the people and the country,” he said, also via Facebook.

Among other notable figures who expressed their condolences and prayed for the deceased were Senior Minister cum Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ungku Abdul Aziz died at about 4pm today. He was 98. — Bernama