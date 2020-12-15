Heavy rain forecast in Kelantan, Terengganu and Sabah from tomorrow

Pedestrians walking on the sidewalk while holding umbrellas in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur December 10, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Heavy rain is expected to occur over the states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Sabah from tomorrow until Saturday (December 19), according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement, MetMalaysia said heavy rain in Kelantan and Terengganu is expected to occur tomorrow until Friday (December 18).

Heavy rain forecast in Sabah is expected to occur in Tawau (Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat from Friday (December 18) to Saturday (December 19). — Bernama