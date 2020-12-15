Bung Moktar tells community leaders to check on Kinabatangan folks needing food baskets

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is pictured during a press conference in Parliament, Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KINABATANGAN, Dec 15 — Kinabatangan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has asked community leaders to check on residents in the constituency who may have missed out on the food baskets distributed to those affected by the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, said that since it’s a big constituency, there might be some difficulties in distributing food aid to all those in need.

“The distribution of food baskets in Kinabatangan has been carried out in stages, but I’ve asked the community leaders, such as village heads, to report to me or my officers at the Kinabatangan Parliament Community Service Centre regarding those who have been overlooked,” he said in a statement here today.

He also said that 500 food baskets had been distributed to villagers at five villages in Penangah, a remote area in Tongod.

The Kinabatangan Parliamentary constituency is the largest in Sabah, involving the districts of Kinabatangan (8,000 sq km) and Tongod (10,051 sq km). — Bernama