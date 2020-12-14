Water supply to Klang, Shah Alam fully restored

Residents of Setia Alam collect water from an Air Selangor water point following the water disruption in the Klang Valley September 6, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — All six areas in Klang and Shah Alam which experienced unscheduled water supply disruptions since yesterday had the supply fully restored by 12 noon today.

Selangor Water Management Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said the company thanked the consumers for their patience and cooperation during the water supply disruption.

Yesterday, the six areas, namely Sections 18, 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25 were reported to have experienced unscheduled water supply disruptions due to a broken pipe at Jalan Persiaran Jubilee Perak in Section 24, Shah Alam. Water supply was channelled to consumers starting at about 7am today.

“Consumers are advised to obtain official information on the water supply disruption through all Air Selangor official communication channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as the Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com,” she said in a statement today. — Bernama