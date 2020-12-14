Selangor pipeline project will commence next month to divert polluted river water, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Amirudin Shari addresses members of the press in Shah Alam May 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 14 — Selangor will implement a pipeline construction project next month to divert contaminated river water, in an effort to overcome pollution of water resources in the state.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the construction of the pipeline would allow contaminated river water to be diverted to other locations instead of directly entering the inlet of the water treatment plant (WTP).

“In the RM200 million allocation (approved in the 2021 Selangor Budget), we will use it to build pipes so that polluted river water can be diverted. It seems easy but we need 15 months to complete the project.

“Through the pipeline, we will pump storage water from the hybrid off-river augmentation system (HORAS) and Bunded or Off-river Storage (ORS) to the river so that the WTP will not run out of supply and it is estimated that the storage water can meet the demand for at least five days, he told reporters after handing over subsidies s on the Selangor Roda Darul Ehsan initiative here today.

At the same time, Amirudin said, the state government will also implement measures to treat river water through nano technology so that water supply disruption due to pollution can be reduced in the future.

He said, although frequent pollution that forced the WTPs to halt operations in Selangor was often sensationalised and drew negative perceptions from certain parties, but it does not interfere with the state government’s focus in overcoming the problem as best as possible.

“Even other states have had their water supply cut off for almost two weeks and the WTP has stopped working due to pollution, but it is not an hot issue probably because the population density in the state is not too high.

“Although in Selangor, even though water supply disruptions are resolved within a short period of time, it still draws criticism from various parties. But the state government remains focused on submitting proposals and adequate allocations to overcome the problem,” he said.

Commenting on the international recognition received by Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) recently, Amirudin said it deserved it for its ability to manage water supply well.

He said although some were not so happy with the recognition given to Air Selangor, he explained that the issue of water resource pollution was not under the jurisdiction of the agency and the recognition was given after proper evaluation by the parties involved.

On Thursday, Air Selangor through a post on its official Facebook page informed that the agency was highly commended at the Global Water Awards 2020 in the Public Water Agency of the Year category. — Bernama