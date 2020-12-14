‘Irrational’ to sell liquor in sundry shops, FT minister Annuar says of impending DBKL ban

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at Menara Seri Wilayah in Putrajaya October 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has today claimed that it is “irrational” to allow liquor sales in sundry shops, in defending a much-criticised proposed ban by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

He said the only reason why even sundry shops can sell liquor now is due to liquor-related laws in the country which he claimed is “too loose”.

“This has nothing to do with consumption, but it is because our laws pertaining to liquor is too loose to the point that even sundry shops are allowed to sell liquor.

“Even in Europe it’s not like this,” he said referring to the sale of hard liquor, but not medicinal wine as mentioned by several Opposition MPs who are in protest of the liquor sales ban in convenience and sundry shops that was recently announced.

Annuar during his winding-up speech, was responding to Opposition MPs who raised the matter once again in Parliament, during his winding-up speech

Last month, the Federal Territory chapter of DAP had criticised the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) latest ruling in disallowing liquor sale in convenience stores, Chinese medicine halls and sundry shops set to be enforced from next year onwards.

Its national chairman and Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai said the new ruling violated the rights of non-Muslims as they were guaranteed freedom to practise their culture in the Federal Constitution.

Sundry and grocery shops, convenience stores as well as Chinese medicine shops in Kuala Lumpur will not be allowed to sell hard liquor starting October 1 next year.

However, pure or mixed liquor products in traditional medicine will be exempt from this ruling and beer will still be allowed to be sold at these premises from 7am to 9pm but must be placed separately from other beverages.

According to DBKL’s new guidelines, those eligible for liquor licence applications were entertainment outlets, restaurants, warehouses supplying liquors and programmes serving liquors.

Describing the ruling as a “one-size-fits-all approach” which did not provide a choice for business owners, Tan reportedlt said such a measure was high-handed and anti-business, which was absolutely disagreeable.