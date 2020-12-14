Home minister: Results of investigations into firefighter Adib’s death to be known soon

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Human Resources, Putrajaya December 3, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The results of police investigations into the cause of death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim will be announced soon, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the investigation was now in the final stages and the results of the investigation would be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

He said this when winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2021 at the committee stage for the ministry.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, sustained serious injuries during a commotion at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on November 27, 2018.

He died on December 17, after 21 days at the National Heart Institute.

On September 27 last year, the Shah Alam Coroner’s Court ruled that the fireman’s death was the result of a crime committed by more than two or more unknown persons. — Bernama