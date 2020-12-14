Dr Noor Hisham: Genting cluster emerged after index case crossed state borders

Health workers conduct a Covid-19 screening test on local and foreign workers at Central Spectrum, Pulau Indah, December 10, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The recently identified Genting cluster emerged after the index case, a Bangladeshi, crossed state borders to visit his friends in Genting Highlands, Pahang and ended up infecting them, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the index case had travelled from Selangor to Genting Highlands.

“The Genting cluster has been identified, that is a Bangladeshi who crossed state borders from Selangor to Genting Highlands to visit his friends and ended up infecting them.

“The EMCO (enhanced movement control order) has been enforced in Amber Court, Ria Apartment and Rumah Kongsi Kg Semaut,” he said on his official Twitter today.

On December 4, Dr Noor Hisham said the cluster was reported to have been detected in Kuala Lumpur and Pahang involving Titiwangsa and Bentong districts respectively after the index case (case no. 66,878) was confirmed positive on December 1 via workplace screening.

Following that, on December 9, the government decided to enforce the EMCO in the three localities involving Amber Court Apartment, Ria Apartment and Rumah Kongsi Kampung Semaut in Bentong, Pahang from December 10 to 23. — Bernama