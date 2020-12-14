Anwar told us to move on, says PKR youth chief accused of criticising party leadership

(From left) Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim pose for a picture at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur December 14, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/ Akmal Nasir

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir has reconciled with party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of whom he had been critical of previously, after the two met in Parliament earlier today.

Akmal, reported to be among those growing frustrated with Anwar’s leadership, described the messages as an “oversight” on his part.

According to the Johor Baru MP, Anwar accepted his explanation about the leaked WhatsApp messages and urged the PKR youth wing to move on.

“Alhamdulillah, I have met with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament today. I took the opportunity to explain my oversight and he had hoped for the matter not to be dragged on.

“I also took note of the president’s advice that all Keadilan members move forward and focus on the reform mandate,” Akmal said on Facebook this afternoon.

He ended his post saying differences should be welcomed “so as long as it abides by the idealism and principles of reform” and had described the party “like a family.”

The younger PKR man came under attack from some party members following the leaked messages.

Three wing division leaders demanded disciplinary action against Akmal and two others: PKR Youth deputy chief Thiban Subbramaniam, and wing secretary Syukri Razab.

However, 14 state PKR Youth leaders stepped in and implored members to resolve their party differences through internal channels instead of airing their grievances publicly.