Water cuts to six areas in Shah Alam, Klang from 10.30 tonight

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Six areas in Selangor will face a water cut tonight from 10.30pm with supply expected to return tomorrow, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) announced in a statement.

The areas involved are Sections 18, 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25 in Shah Alam and Klang. Repair works are ongoing and estimated to last till 8am tomorrow.

“Water supply is expected to fully recover at 12pm, December 14, 2020,” the water company said.

Air Selangor attributed the unscheduled disruption to a burst water pipe along Jalan Persiaran Jubli Perak in Section 24, Shah Alam earlier today.

It also said it will send out water tankers to affected areas.

It said updates on the situation will be posted on its official website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts as well as the Air Selangor mobile application.