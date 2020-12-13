Ismail Sabri: EMCO in Sabah’s Kampung Numbak, Telipok ends today

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kampung Numbak and the Telipok settlement in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah will be lifted today, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the Health Ministry (MOH) conducted 6,776 screening tests in these two localities and a cumulative total of 175 Covid-19 cases were recorded in Kampung Numbak and 224 cases in Telipok settlement respectively until December 10.

However, until now, the MOH has confirmed that the number of active cases in these two localities show a declining trend and was under control,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO in Zone A Taman Klebang Jaya, Taman Pinji Mewah, Perak would be lifted tomorrow except for the Yamaha factory workers’ dormitory where the enforcement would be extended for another seven days starting December 15.

He said apart from that, the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Kinta district would also be lifted tomorrow, except for the Ipoh and Chemor areas in Hulu Kinta Sub-District which would be extended until December 20.

“The Health Ministry conducted 2,679 Covid-19 screening tests at Zone A in Taman Klebang Jaya and 37 positive cases were recorded. But there are still positive Covid-19 active cases involving foreign workers at the Yamaha factory workers’ dormitory.

“Meanwhile, for Taman Pinji Mewah, MOH confirmed that all residents have been fully screened and eight positive COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the locality,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Royal Malaysia Police arrested 655 individuals for violating the Movement Control Order and out of that number, 587 individuals were issued compounds while 67 were remanded and one was granted bail.

He said, most of the offences were committed at entertainment centres involving 292 individuals, for flouting physical distancing rules (179), not wearing face masks (99), failing to provide equipment to record customer details (75) and others (10).

On ‘Ops Benteng’, he said 104 illegal immigrants and two tekong (agents) were detained while six land vehicles and a boat were confiscated.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 89,487 individuals had returned to Malaysia from 36 countries since July 24.

He said all of them had been placed at 79 Hotels and 20 Public Training Institutes as well as private higher education institutions in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah, Labuan and Melaka.

“Of that number,14,804 people are undergoing compulsory quarantine, while 544 people have been sent to hospitals for treatment and 74,139 individuals allowed to return home,” he said. — Bernama

