Covid-19: Malaysia records 1,973 new cases, nine deaths

File photo of health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Health Ministry today reported 1,973 Covid-19 cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 1,973 cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 82,246.

“Selangor still reported the highest daily cases of 823 cases of which 714 cases or 86.8 per cent are from existing clusters.

“This was followed by Sabah with 429 cases and Kuala Lumpur with 238 cases,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

He said nine deaths were also recorded today, bringing the country’s death from Covid-19 to 411.

Dr Noor Hisham said out of the total number of cases in Selangor, 664 came from existing clusters.

On the breakdown of Kuala Lumpur’s new Covid-19 cases, Dr Noor Hisham said 213 came from existing clusters including 10 Tapak Bina Cendana cluster, eight from close contact screenings, two imported cases and the remaining 26 from other Covid-19 screenings.

Johor also recorded a high number of daily new cases at 105, with 73 cases from existing clusters, 19 from close contact screenings, and the remaining 13 from Covid-19 screenings done.

The remaining states that recorded new cases are Penang (102), Pahang (79),Perak (62), Negri Sembilan (49), Kedah (16), Melaka (15), Labuan (11), Terengganu (six) and Sarawak, Kelantan each with one case.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced 911 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 68,084.

On the nine deaths, Noor Hisham said they involved eight men and one woman. Of the deceased, seven were Malaysians and two were foreign nationals.

The deaths were recorded in Johor, Sabah, Penang and Selangor. They were aged between 33 and 84, and all seven Malaysians had a history of chronic illnesses.

One of the two foreign nationals was disabled.

He also said that 121 Covid-19 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 66 of them needing breathing assistance.