All recommendations regarding zakat funds will be implemented by MAIWP, says religious affairs minister

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the responsibility entrusted to him by zakat payers will be fulfilled as best as possible. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — All recommendations made in the Auditor General's Report 2019 regarding expenditures using zakat funds by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) will be implemented as soon as possible.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri in a statement today said he would ensure that every sen of zakat money collected in all Federal Territories would be utilised for the benefit of eight asnaf or recipient groups as prescribed by sharia.

"I would like to emphasise, that this responsibility entrusted to me by zakat payers will be fulfilled as best as possible," he said.

He said this after reviewing and taking note of the Auditor General's Report 2019 on the matter.

Last Thursday, the Auditor General's Report 2019 Series 1 found that a total of RM14.73 million in zakat money last year for ‘asnaf fisabilillah’ (target recipient groups and intended purposes) was not utilised by MAIWP for its intended purposes and those in need according to priority.

Based on the report, the funds were channelled to welfare agencies, and it was not done in accordance with the proper meaning of ‘asnaf fisabilillah’.

In this regard, the Audit recommended several measures, among them, that the assistance given to asnaf fisabilillah should be in accordance with the priority groups and their definitions, and based on the types of expenses where zakat money is allowed to be used. — Bernama