Report: Jeram rep denies forcing Jaya Grocer in Puncak Alam to shut down alcohol section

A Jaya Grocer staff arranging cans of beer in Ipoh. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― After public backlash, Jeram asemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli has denied forcing a Jaya Grocer supermarket in Puncak Alam, Shah Alam to close its alcohol section.

He told online news entity The Malaysian Insight (TMI) that he had merely made a suggestion based on a petition by residents in the community who protested the sale of alcoholic drinks at the supermarket.

“I did not force or push the management to close its alcohol section in its newly opened outlet in Puncak Alam.

“The memorandum I submitted to the grocery store on behalf of local residents objecting to the sale of alcohol in the premises was a mere suggestion for the management to consider,” he reportedly told TMI.

The Jaya Grocer outlet at Eco Grandeur, Puncak Alam, opened its doors on December 2. The area’s residents, who were said to be unhappy with the sale of alcoholic drinks in the supermarket, started a petition which has reportedly garnered over 6,000 signatures to date.

“We did not push Jaya Grocer to close the (alcohol) section because they are licensed to sell alcohol.

“Residents have the right to ask for the sale of alcohol to be stopped but the decision to stop or to continue is up to the management,” Shaid reportedly said.

A counter-petition asking the supermarket to also hear the voices of non-Muslims and reopen its non-halal section was started online six days ago, receiving over 14,000 signatures to date.

Shaid reportedly said it would not be fair to take into account the signatures on the counter-petition as it was open to anyone nationwide, instead of limited to the residents of Puncak Alam.

Shaid had also received backlash against a post on the matter, in which he wrote: "This is Puncak Alam. This is Malay territory”.

He told TMI he had not meant to hurt anyone’s feelings, but was just pointing out that the area had a Malay-majority population.