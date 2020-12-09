Sarawak to launch electric bus service for tourists in Kuching

KUCHING, Dec 9 ― Sarawak will be the first state in Malaysia to have a public bus running on electric power or e-Bus here and it is going to be free for all domestic and foreign tourists, beginning next month, Assistant Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting said today.

He said it will provide convenient transportation alternatives for all users covering some important tourism routes in Kuching City.

He said these include Kuching International Airport, Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, Old Kuching Heritage Trail, private medical centres, educational institutions, shopping malls, KuchingSouth City Council’s Stutong Community Market, Sentral Express Bus Terminal and Malaysia-China Friendship Park.

“Besides the standard features, such as priority seats and wheelchair-friendly, the e-Bus leverages on digital technology where all units will be equipped with free Wi-Fi internet access, real-time broadcasting content control system, live view of passenger counter, live view onboard CCTV system, mobile apps friendly and GPS tracking system,” Ting said at the opening of the Sarawak Tourism Coordination Committee (STCC) meeting here.

He said the ministry will carry out rehabilitation plans with the support and active engagement with various tourism industry players to revive the state’s tourism sector, the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“One of the main strategies under the rehabilitation plans is to boost domestic tourism through Sia Sitok (Going here and there) Sarawak Tour Packages while our international borders are still closed.

“This is to encourage more local Sarawakians to choose Sarawak as the preferred holiday destination,” he said.

He added the campaign was also part of the tourism rehabilitation plans to revive the local tourism industry and a good way of sustaining and maintaining the tourism eco-system for the industry players such as tour and park guides, drivers, operators and restaurants during these challenging times.

“Besides helping the local tourism industry players, it creates interest for locals to start exploring our own home attractions,” he said.

Ting said the Sia Sitok Sarawak Tour Packages has extended its booking to the end of this month and the traveling period to March 31, 2021.

“Today, the Sia Sitok campaign has generated more than RM 900,000 in sales for 634 tour packages and 3677 pax,” he said.

He said the Visitor Incentives Programme (VIP) or Sarawak Escape is another incentive measure to support the revival of tourism in Sarawak during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is an incentive created for inter-state travel to provide Sarawak travel agencies/tour operators with support for its tourist arrivals from both domestic and international,” he said.

Ting said the upcoming tourism events will be the Saturday Night Fever: The Musical on December 10 in Sibu, the Ring Ladies Mural launching on December 14 at Padawan and the New Year Countdown on December 31 2020 at Stadium Perpaduan, Kuching.