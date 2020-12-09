Sarawak govt does not plan to stop RM1 bus fare programme, minister assures bus companies

KUCHING, Dec 9 ― Sarawak Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin today assured bus companies that the state government does not plan to scrap the RM1 bus fare charged for stage bus services implemented in three main towns since May this year.

He said the programme, which is funded by the state government, has not only benefited the bus operation but greatly provided a financial cushion to the lower income groups who rely heavily on public bus transportation.

“The programme has received an overwhelming response from the public as exemplified by the increase in total ridership from 12,657 in May to 206,470 in October 2020, with the total 814,958 cumulative ridership,” he said after meeting the Sarawak Bus Companies Association (SBCA) here.

At the meeting, SBCA members had asked him if the state government would continue to implement the programme which has been carried out in Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

Lee said at the meeting he advised the bus companies to increase the frequency of their bus services along existing bus routes and to revive routes that had been approved but were abandoned due to the poor response in the past.

“I suggested to them that they could also open new routes as there are so many new residential areas being developed all over Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

‘It is only through such proactive action that there is a better and wider coverage of bus routes in the three towns,” he said.

Lee said more people should start using public transport especially in urban areas, but they must strictly comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added there will be programme and events to rejuvenate and enhance the stage bus services through the implementation of the ABC (Awareness Behavioural Change) programme next year.

He said the ABC programme aims to create awareness, provide information and knowledge to the public on the many benefits of travelling by bus.

“The ultimate aim of my ministry to get more and more people to resort to urban public bus transport as their preferred choice for urban mobility.

‘In so doing, we can defeat the daily traffic snarl and congestion that filled our streets and those spilling onto residential arterial roads, reduce pollution from tailpipes and lessen the noise generated from the heavy traffic,” he said.