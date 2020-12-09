One day on, PAS assemblymen arrive for audience with Perak Sultan at Istana Kinta

Perak PAS chief Razman Zakaria waves at reporters as he arrives at Istana Kinta, Ipoh December 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 9 ― PAS assemblymen are finally at the Istana Kinta today after missing their audience with Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah yesterday.

PAS’ three assemblymen were seen entering the palace grounds at 4.23pm in separate vehicles.

They are: Razman Zakaria (Gunung Semanggol) who is also Perak PAS chief; Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin (Selama); and Khalil Yahaya (Kubu Gajah).

Razman claimed earlier today that the party had not received an official summons to the palace yesterday even though national news agency Bernama reported him saying yesterday that his party’s central leaders had ordered him and the other state representatives to cancel their roya audience.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which claimed not to have received an official royal summons, are also expected to arrive at the palace today.

Bersatu has five assemblymen: Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin (Sungai Manik); Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi (Tualang Sekah); Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamhari (Kuala Kurau); Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim (Titi Serong); and Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Chenderiang).

Ahmad Faizal is also Bersatu deputy president and its Perak chief. He was Perak mentri besar until Umno assemblymen tabled a no-confidence vote against him in the state assembly last Friday, which he lost 10-48.

The sultan has held audiences with Perak assemblymen and several party leaders in the few days to determine who commanded the majority of the 59-seat state assembly, but failed to reach a conclusion yesterday.

The state assembly consists of 59 assemblymen and the support of 30 assemblymen is required to secure a simple majority.

At the moment, Umno has 25 seats, Bersatu five seats, PAS three seats, DAP 16 seats, Amanah five, PKR three, Gerakan one and one Independent.

In a joint statement this afternoon, PAS, Umno and Bersatu said they have reached a consensus to nominate Umno’s Datuk Saarani Mohamad to be the next Perak MB