Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on December 9, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― The Health Ministry reported 959 new Covid-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours, alongside five deaths.

Selangor accounted for the highest number of cases by state with 277 cases. This was followed by Sabah with 203 cases, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a news conference.

He added that 1,068 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals today.

The number of active cases in Malaysia currently totals 10,748.

