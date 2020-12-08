Six arrested on suspicion of gang-raping woman in Johor

Tok said the suspects have been remanded until Dec 13. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 8 — A woman is believed to have been gang-raped by six men, one of whom she befriended through the WeChat application, at a house at Jalan Jambu Mawar 5, Taman Muhibah Saleng near Kulai, two days ago (Dec 6).

Kulai District Police Chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the 29-year-old victim went out with the suspect at 6 pm before being taken to a house and gang-raped by all the suspects.

He said the victim called the police at 5.55am the following day (Dec 7) to inform about the incident.

On the same day (Dec 7), a police team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kulai District Police Headquarters arrested the six suspects at the house and also at the Kulai Bus Terminal vicinity between 8.50am and 1.50pm.

“The investigation found that the victim was raped in turns without her consent by all the suspects in the house.

“The Johor Police Contingent Headquarters forensic team was also present at the scene to assist in the investigation and the results of the initial investigation found that the victim got to know one of the suspects through the WeChat application last month,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said the six suspects, aged between 18 and 25, tested negative for drugs.

Tok said the suspects have been remanded until Dec 13 and the case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code. — Bernama